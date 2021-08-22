Report: Atalanta 'Close' to Signing Davide Zappacosta on Permanent Transfer From Chelsea

Serie A side Atalanta are close to brining Davide Zappacosta back to Italy on a permanent deal from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian is set to depart the squad, having not featured in either of the two Premier League matches this campaign.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Atalanta are close to signing the full-back on a permanent transfer.

The defender has been linked to Fiorentina, however it appears that Atalanta have won the race to sign Zappacosta.

Zappacosta previously played for Atalanta across two spells, firstly in 2011-2012 and then again in 2014-15.

The Italian side will complete the permanent signing of Zappacosta on a four-year deal as Chelsea make yet another sale this summer.

It was previously reported that Atalanta had been in contact with Chelsea as 'concrete' talks were held, however it appeared that Fiorentina was the most likely destination for the defender.

Now, Atalanta are on the verge of bringing Zappacosta back to the club after an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists on loan at Genoa and has caught the eye of several Serie A clubs, with Atalanta winning the race for the wing-back.

