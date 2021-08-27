August 27, 2021
Report: Atalanta Considering Loan Move for Chelsea Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Atalanta are considering making a loan switch for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the final days of the transfer window, according to reports.

The 20-year-old hasn't featured under Thomas Tuchel in either of Chelsea's first two Premier League matches this season against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, although he did play 82 minutes vs Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.

Competition in the attacking positions is strong, bolstered by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. Three spots are all being fought for by Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi, who can also play in the wing-back role.

Game time could be slightly limited and reports in Italy claim he could get a chance for regular game time with Atalanta. 

Corriere della Sera claim Atalanta are considering making a loan approach to Chelsea for the youngster in the final days of the window. 

They are struggling in their efforts to land former Blue Jeremie Boga, but could attempt to sigh Hudson-Odoi on loan. 

Atalanta's deal for Boga is 'complicated' which has seen them explore alternative options. They will continue to pursue a midfielder with just days until the August 31 transfer deadline.

Hudson-Odoi could follow Davide Zappacosta, who joined Atalanta on a permanent deal this summer. Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have all also made permanent switches to Serie A. 

