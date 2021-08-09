Report: Atalanta Pull Out of Race to Sign Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham

Atalanta have dropped their interest in signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea ahead of the new campaign, according to reports.

The Serie A side were reportedly eyeing a move for the Cobham graduate, who is set to bid farewell to his boyhood club, with Romelu Lukaku expected to complete a club-record £97.5 million switch to Chelsea in the coming days.

AS Roma, Aston Villa, West Ham and Arsenal have all shown interest in the London-born striker, who bagged 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the European champions last season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports, Atalanta are no longer in the running to sign Abraham, who is keen to seal a move to the Emirates Stadium should be depart Chelsea before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Abraham is top of Arsenal's wishlist, with the Englishman preferring a move to the north London, as it has been stated previously that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of the striker.

It has been suggested that Chelsea have set an asking price of £40 million for Abraham, who is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Abraham, who has two years left on his contract in west London, has also been previously linked Aston Villa, with whom he spent a season on loan in the Championship before being integrated to the first-team set-up by former manager Frank Lampard.

Despite the big-money signing of Werner from RB Leipzig last summer, Abraham kept himself in and around the starting XI after an encouraging start to the 2020/21 season.

However, his form was affected by injury towards the end of 2020, and since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the wheel in January, Abraham was never considered as a first-choice pick, and was often left on the bench and even excluded from the matchday squad during the closing stages of last season.



A move away from Chelsea could help the forward revitalise his career, as he is likely to fall further down the pecking order once Lukaku's move is confirmed.

