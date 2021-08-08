Report: Atalanta Schedule Meeting With Chelsea Over Tammy Abraham Following Romelu Lukaku Transfer

The striker could be on the move.

Serie A club Atalanta have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea to discuss the transfer of Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

Abraham is set to leave the club having fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Atalanta board have scheduled a meeting with Chelsea in London to discuss the potential transfer.

Photo by EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

The meeting is set to take place in the 'next 48 hours' with other reports suggesting that it will happen on Monday.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were exploring 'viable exit strategies' for Abraham as he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and could command a big fee.

The Atalanta directors are in London following the club's 2-0 pre-season loss to West Ham United, another club who have been linked with Abraham.

Romano reports that Arsenal are also interested in Abraham but formal talks will begin with Atalanta.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea have started a domino effect in the transfer window with the Serie A club targeting Abraham as a direct replacement for Duvan Zapata, who is set to join Inter Milan as Romelu Lukaku moves to Chelsea.

Lukaku's move to Chelsea will see Abraham fall even further down the pecking order in London and a move to Atalanta could revive his career.

Romano continues to report that the price tag for Abraham is 'around €40 million' and with talks set to be held, it remains to be seein if Atalanta will meet his valuation.

Aston Villa are also keen on the forward but would prefer a loan move.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube