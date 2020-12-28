Report: Atlético Madrid eyeing January loan move for Marcos Alonso

La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid are considering a loan move for Chelsea outcast Marcos Alonso.

Alonso has been out of favour for the Blues since getting substituted at half-time in Chelsea's 3-3 draw away at West Brom in September.

According to the Independent, Alonso could be thrown a lifeline with Diego Simeone interested in bringing the Spaniard to Madrid, where he spent 11 years before joining Bolton Wanderers in 2010.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with the form of summer signing Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri leaving Alonso as third-choice at left-back under Lampard.

A move back to his home country could serve all parties well, with Diego Simeone desperately needing cover at left-back.

Alonso is predominantly a left-back, but has the attacking caliber to operate as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 or a 3-5-2 setup as well.

He was pivotal to the 2016/17 Chelsea side that romped to the title under Antonio Conte, but has failed to replicate those levels of form since.

Despite his current contract at the club running until 2023, Chelsea could let Alonso leave as club-captain César Azpilicueta, who's been in and out of the first team this season, has experience playing at left-back in the past.

However, with Ben Chilwell's recent injury problems, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would allow Alonso to leave, albeit it being a loan move till the end of this season.

