Report: Atletico Madrid & Barcelona 'Seriously Watching' Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea Contract Situation

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both closely watching Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been at the club since the summer of 2012 but is out of contract at the end of the season and is, currently, set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea are yet to agree an extension with the club captain however there has been no panic over his future among the Blues' hierarchy.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Azpilicueta has been linked with Barcelona, and as per Eurosport, they and Atletico Madrid are 'seriously watching' his future.

Both clubs are keeping close tabs on the Spaniard in case he fails to agree fresh terms to remain in west London beyond the end of the 2021/22 season.

Some of the Chelsea squad are claimed to be 'bewildered' by the fact the club haven't secured his future despite the contract uncertainty among the defence.

Chelsea have four defenders out of contract at the end of the current season. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva are also yet to agree extensions and are set to leave on free transfers at this moment in time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Azpilicueta is reported to be aware of interest from abroad after being left 'in the dark' over Chelsea's 'exact intentions' regarding his future.

Thomas Tuchel has heavily praised the skipper's presence at the club following his January arrival, but could be set to lose his captain if the club don't act and table a new contract offer.

"When I sat down in my new office, one of the first people to come in was Azpi.

"He knocked at the door with a big smile and was a very open and humble character. Then you get a very warm feeling as a coach, that everything will be absolutely okay if this guy is the captain."

