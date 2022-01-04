Report: Atletico Madrid Consider Move for Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

The Blues man could leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires and now that the January transfer window is open, he is free to talk to other clubs for his next move should he not stay.

He has been in west London for ten years and has established himself as one of the club's most successful players.

According to AS.com the La Liga outfit are considering a move for the Chelsea captain in a potential summer transfer.

With Kieran Trippier set to leave the club, with the Englishman speculated to be joining Newcastle United this month, Atletico are keen to bring in a new right back.

Fellow Spanish top division side Barcelona have also been linked with Azpilicueta, with a transfer battle potentially on the cards for his services.

The report suggests that he will not renew his contract at the European Champions and will leave the club as a free agent in June.

Azpilicueta arrived at Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has made 451 appearances since then, scoring 14 goals and assisting 56.

So far this season he has played 22 games for Thomas Tuchel's side, proving that he is still a reliable option for the Blues.

He last featured in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday and was involved in some controversy at the beginning of the game as he was elbowed in the face by Sadio Mane in the match's opening few seconds.

