Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Atletico Madrid 'Doing Everything Possible' to Land Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is attracting serious interest from Atletico Madrid, who are strongly pushing to sign the Chelsea defender on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Chelsea captain is out out of contract in June and is yet to agree a contract extension. He is currently free to speak to foreign clubs and, should he wish, can agree a pre-contract ahead of a summer switch. 

Barcelona have been linked with the Spaniard, but Azpilicueta is also the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid.

imago1008938290h

Atletico are firm admirers of the 32-year-old and fresh claims from Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, report that Diego Simeone's men '‘would do everything possible to sign him'.

They claim Azpilicueta has three options to decide from: stay in west London, or make the move to Spain to either Atletico or Barcelona.

Chelsea have reopened talks with the defender in recent days and weeks, and there is 'growing positivity' that he will remain at the club beyond the summer.

Read More

imago1008890316h

Thomas Tuchel has already landed one contract extension this week after the confirmation of Thiago Silva's fresh one-year deal.

They now have three to go with Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen

Tuchel said on Rudiger's future“I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

imago1008894012h

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding.

"There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008938273h
Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid 'Doing Everything Possible' to Land Cesar Azpilicueta

59 seconds ago
imago1008970954h
News

'There Is No Comparison' - Antonio Conte Makes Chelsea Admission After Spurs' Defeat

30 minutes ago
imago1008971815h
News

Antonio Conte Delivers Damning Verdict on Spurs' 2-0 Defeat to Chelsea

55 minutes ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Absolutely Happy' With Romelu Lukaku's Performance on Chelsea Return

57 minutes ago
imago1008970194h
News

Hakim Ziyech Makes Honest Admission That Chelsea 'Forgot to Finish' Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup

1 hour ago
imago1008930800h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Strong' Chelsea After Tottenham Win in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

1 hour ago
imago1008970826h
News

Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

1 hour ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta & Kai Havertz Injury Update After Spurs Win

1 hour ago