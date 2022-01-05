Report: Atletico Madrid 'Doing Everything Possible' to Land Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is attracting serious interest from Atletico Madrid, who are strongly pushing to sign the Chelsea defender on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Chelsea captain is out out of contract in June and is yet to agree a contract extension. He is currently free to speak to foreign clubs and, should he wish, can agree a pre-contract ahead of a summer switch.

Barcelona have been linked with the Spaniard, but Azpilicueta is also the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Atletico are firm admirers of the 32-year-old and fresh claims from Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, report that Diego Simeone's men '‘would do everything possible to sign him'.

They claim Azpilicueta has three options to decide from: stay in west London, or make the move to Spain to either Atletico or Barcelona.

Chelsea have reopened talks with the defender in recent days and weeks, and there is 'growing positivity' that he will remain at the club beyond the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel has already landed one contract extension this week after the confirmation of Thiago Silva's fresh one-year deal.

They now have three to go with Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Tuchel said on Rudiger's future: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding.

"There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.”

