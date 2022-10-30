Report: Atletico Madrid Interested In Signing Chelsea's Armando Broja

Armando Broja is attracting more and more interest from around Europe lately, and the Chelsea striker has gained the respect and interest of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Atletico are on the hunt for an out and out number 9 to lead the line for them going forward, and Broja is a player they admire. It may be difficult to convince Chelsea to part ways, but the right bid would likely make them think twice.

Atletico have been rumoured to be selling Joao Felix, and Broja could be one of the replacements they have lined up.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Armando Broja. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Calcio Mercato, Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja. Broja has already had interest from some big clubs. AC Milan are interested in his services, and West Ham United also had some inquiries about the Albanian in the summer.

Broja recently signed a new Chelsea deal, but with all the incomings expected at Chelsea in forward areas, he may think moving elsewhere is the best bet for his career going forward.

Chelsea may be willing to part ways with Armando Broja. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Graham Potter still does not choose Armando Broja as the first choice striker, instead choosing to pick a blend of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the strikers in his team.

There is interest in Broja, and a proper approach could really make Chelsea consider what to do with the player going forward.

