October 4, 2021
Report: Atletico Madrid Join Race to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Author:

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is being 'tracked' by four top European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, who are the latest to join the race for the German, according to reports.

It has previously been reported that the striker was attracking interest from Bundesliga side's Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

As per transfermarketweb, Atletico Madrid have joined the race for the Chelsea forward.

sipa_35373068

The other European club named as 'tracking' Werner is Juventus, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Champions League earlier in the season.

It was claimed Werner would reassess his future in west London if he couldn't force his way into Tuchel's starting XI at Chelsea.

Bayern Munich have consistently been linked with the striker but Werner had previously rejected the Munich club before moving to Chelsea, as he was not convinced that he was truly wanted by the hierarchy.

sipa_35374461

Werner has been in fine form for the Blues recently, scoring the Blues' only goal in the Carabao Cup third round before bagging against Southampton in the Premier League, which saw them go onto win the match 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Werner also had a disallowed goal, his 16th wiped out by VAR since his Chelsea arrival. 

Therefore, it will take a lot to convince Chelsea to let the forward go despite his poor goalscoring form in his first season in London.

sipa_35373123
