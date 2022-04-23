Report: Atletico Madrid Keen on Summer Swoop Move for Chelsea Left-Back Marcos Alonso

Atletico Madrid have their eyes on a potential summer transfer swoop for Chelsea left wing-back Marcos Alonso, according to reports.

The Spaniard grew up in the Real Madrid youth ranks and made just one appearance for the senior team, before moving to Bolton Wanderers.

He moved to Chelsea in 2016 and has since made 205 appearances for the club across all competitions, registering a total of 27 goals.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

As per MARCA, Atletico Madrid were keen on a potential move for Alonso in the past, and they could try to sign him again this summer, with Diego Simeone particularly fond of the Spaniard.

The report goes on to state that Alonso too was keen on a move to Atletico in the past. MARCA say that he is interested in a move back to Spain, particularly his home town Madrid.

Although the 31-year-old has made 39 appearances for his side this season, he is still second-choice at the club to Ben Chilwell, who has had to sit out for most of the season with an ACL injury.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Therefore, when Chilwell returns towards the end of the season, he is likely to re-gain his starting spot ahead of the following season.

However, competition between the duo was very tough at the beginning of the season, with both players sharing game time.

"It’s about being patient, training hard. Marcos has been playing well and I have had to respect that," Chilwell said in October, when asked about his competition with Alonso. "I’ve been training hard to make sure when I get my chance, I’m ready."

