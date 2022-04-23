Skip to main content

Report: Atletico Madrid Keen on Summer Swoop Move for Chelsea Left-Back Marcos Alonso

Atletico Madrid have their eyes on a potential summer transfer swoop for Chelsea left wing-back Marcos Alonso, according to reports.

The Spaniard grew up in the Real Madrid youth ranks and made just one appearance for the senior team, before moving to Bolton Wanderers.

He moved to Chelsea in 2016 and has since made 205 appearances for the club across all competitions, registering a total of 27 goals.

imago1011452977h

As per MARCA, Atletico Madrid were keen on a potential move for Alonso in the past, and they could try to sign him again this summer, with Diego Simeone particularly fond of the Spaniard.

The report goes on to state that Alonso too was keen on a move to Atletico in the past. MARCA say that he is interested in a move back to Spain, particularly his home town Madrid.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although the 31-year-old has made 39 appearances for his side this season, he is still second-choice at the club to Ben Chilwell, who has had to sit out for most of the season with an ACL injury.

imago1011309891h

Therefore, when Chilwell returns towards the end of the season, he is likely to re-gain his starting spot ahead of the following season.

However, competition between the duo was very tough at the beginning of the season, with both players sharing game time.

"It’s about being patient, training hard. Marcos has been playing well and I have had to respect that," Chilwell said in October, when asked about his competition with Alonso. "I’ve been training hard to make sure when I get my chance, I’m ready."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011020580h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers an Insight Into His Pre-Match Chelsea Preparations

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago1010993874h (4)
News

Report: Raine Ask for Final Chelsea Shortlisted Bidders to Provide Clarity Over Long-Term Funding and Management of Club

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1008968159h
Features/Opinions

Three Things Chelsea Need to Learn From December's Defeat to West Ham for Sunday's Clash

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011278052h
News

'Nothing to Lose' - Thomas Tuchel Analyses Chelsea's Run of Fixtures Following Poor Recent Form

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011024326h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Differences Coaching at Chelsea, Dortmund and Mainz

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011396342h
News

Revealed: Value of Chelsea's Rejected Antonio Rudiger Contract Offer Amid Real Madrid Talks

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0030995829h
News

Petr Cech Pleased to See Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Recognised With Premier League Hall of Fame Place

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011268043h
News

Revealed: The Four Players That Will Miss Chelsea's Clash vs West Ham

By Matt Debono4 hours ago