Report: Atletico Madrid Want Huge Fee For Joao Felix Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid want a huge fee for Joao Felix amid interest from Chelsea.

Joao Felix is looking extremely likely to bring an end to his time at Atletico Madrid, but the fee to take him away from Spain will not be a cheap one. Some may feel the fee is unwarranted.

The Portuguese star did not have the greatest of times in a red and white shirt in the Spanish capital, and his value should surely have dropped considering the level of performances he was putting in.

Atletico paid €127million, and would like to recoup some of that money.

Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid want a big fee to sell Joao Felix.

According to Spanish journalist Ruben Uria, Atletico Madrid would want around €100million to sell Joao Felix, and would prefer to sell him to a Premier League club instead of a direct rival.

Chelsea are interested in Felix, but a deal may only be possible if their pursuit of Rafael Leao ends empty handed.

Leao is the main target for the Blue's, and a move for Felix is secondary to what happens with the AC Milan forward. 

Joao Felix

Joao Felix is currently on international duty with Portugal at the World Cup.

Felix is set to leave Atletico due to a falling out with the larger than life figure of Diego Simeone, and them exchanges can only end one way for the striker.

Atletico are ready to sell and while the player does not lack suitors, the price may be something they feel is extortionate. One to keep an eye on after the World Cup.

