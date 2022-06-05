Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Hands Chelsea Blow After Real Madrid Decision

Aurelien Tchouameni has handed Chelsea a blow in their pursuit for the midfielder as he has decided to join Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Frenchman has attracted a lot of interest from some of Europe's top sides for many months, with the 22-year-old impressing at AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been one of the clubs showing an interest, but it appears that they have been dealt a blow in the race to sign him this summer.

According to Julien Maynard, via Madrid Xtra, Tchouameni has chosen Madrid as his next club.

The midfielder was also gaining interest from Liverpool in a potential move, but the recently crowned Champions of Europe may now be welcoming him to the Santiago Bernabeu for next season.

However the player publicly revealed in an interview with Telefoot that his future has not yet been decided, when he said: "My future? I have not made my decision yet."

Reports back in May revealed that Monaco could demand a fee of around €80 million if clubs want to sign the central midfielder this summer.

The Blues were said to be behind both Madrid and Liverpool in the race for the player and the aforementioned news has suggested that they are out of the race, so they may now switch their attention to other options.

Conor Gallagher, who had a highly impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace in the season just gone, has held talks with Tuchel ahead of the new campaign, with the 22-year-old being told that he 'will not be a bit-part player' for the Blues.

He netted eight goals and provided five assists in all competitions for the Eagles, and helped his side to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, when they were eventually knocked out by his parent club.

The midfielder is now on international duty with England for their Nations League fixtures, and has revealed that he is currently focusing on playing for his country rather than his future at Chelsea.

He said: "I have not really had time to think about it to be honest. The long season at Palace has only just finished really and then I have come here with England.

“I am going to be honest that’s all I am thinking about, the next four games here. I want to do well. I have not really thought about it.”

Gallagher was an unused substitute when England lost 1-0 to Hungary on Saturday evening.

