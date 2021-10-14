    • October 14, 2021
    Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'High-Up' on Chelsea's Wish List Ahead of Summer Move

    AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is 'high-up' on Chelsea's wishlist for potential midfielders, according to reports.

    The French international has impressed in the recent UEFA Nation's League semi-final and final as his side lifted the trophy.

    And now, as per football.london, Tchouameni is high on Chelsea's list for a new midfielder.

    However, the Blues are also looking at other options as Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with a switch to London in recent days.

    Chelsea also have a long standing interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice but could be put off by the east London club's high valuation of the player.

    It was recently reported that Real Madrid have joined the race for Tchouameni, and his valuation was revealed to be €60 million, a fee that Chelsea may not be willing to meet.

    Chelsea and Juventus were the sides linked with Tchouameni the most as Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs rumoured.

    It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will move for a midfielder next season, with Saul Niguez having the opportunity to impress on loan from Atletico Madrid as the Blues have an option to make the deal permanent.

