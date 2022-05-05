Skip to main content

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni to Leave Monaco Amid Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG & Chelsea Interest

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouamni is set to leave the French side at the end of the season, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea leading the race whilst Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

The French international has been on fine form in Ligue 1 this season and is set to depart.

As per RMC Sport, via Robin Bairner, Tchouameni will depart Monaco in the summer.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea are leading the race, the report states, whilst PSG are also interested in the midfielder.

Recent reports have stated that the Blues' scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor the France international.

Chelsea cannot sign anybody until their sanctions are lifted with the operating licence set to change as Todd Boehly's group enter the final stages to take over the club.

Therefore, other clubs currently hold an advantage over the Blues but if a takeover happens quickly, Chelsea could move into the lead for the midfielder. 

Monaco reportedly value Tchouameni in excess of £50 million, a potential bargain for a team that need a midfielder in the summer. 

It has recently been reported that Thomas Tuchel's side must sell a senior midfielder in the summer if they wish to sign Tchouameni.

Conor Gallagher is set to return to the club at the end of the current campaign after his successful loan spell at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace but could be joined by Tchouameni in the summer if one of Jorginho or N'Golo Kante departs, with the pairs' contacts expiring in 2023.

