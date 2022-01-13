Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Will Not Leave Monaco in January Amid Chelsea Interest

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will not leave his club in January, amid plenty of interest from Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, according to reports.

The French international has been linked with the west London side for a while now, but Thomas Tuchel believed he would need another season's experience in Ligue 1 before moving to the Premier League.

Having featured 19 times in Ligue 1 this season for Monaco, Tchouameni has attracted attention from a number of clubs across Europe, including the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As per L'Equipe, via Get Football News France, Tchouameni will not be moving away from his current side in January amid interest from several European clubs.

The 21-year-old's current contract runs until 2024, although with building interest from many, it is unlikely that he will see it out at Monaco until then.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, who is away on loan at Crystal Palace until the end of the current season, is another of Thomas Tuchel's options to fill in at midfield from the summer of 2022 onwards.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The young Englishman has been attracting interest from plenty of clubs for his offensive play this season, having registered six goals and three assists in his 17 Premier League appearances so far in 2021/22.

Another midfield option is West Ham's Declan Rice who spent several years in Chelsea's youth system and has been linked with a move back to west London in recent seasons.

