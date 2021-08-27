Report: Chelsea's Baba Rahman Set to Sign For Reading

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is set to sign for Championship side Reading before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

The left-back is not in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea and will depart this summer.

As per Reading Chronicle, Rahman is set to sign for Reading following a medical with the club.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The Ghanaian signed for the Blues from Bundesliga side Augsburg for £23.4 million, and was mainly used as a squad player in his first season in the Premier League during his first season in blue.

However, Rahman never really got a chance in any other seasons and spent several spells away from Stamford Bridge.

The defender featured for Chelsea in pre-season against Bournemouth and registered an assist, putting a great delivery in for Armando Broja to finish.

However, it appears that this was not enough and he will be allowed to leave Chelsea this window.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The Blues want to sell Rahman rather than send him on another loan move as he is out of contract next summer so could leave for free after the expiry of his current deal.

PAOK were interested in loaning Rahman once again this season after a successful loan spell in Greece last season.

However, the Blues prefer deal that will see Rahman leave on a permanent basis this summer as he is out of contract next year.

It is unclear as to whether Reading have offered a loan or permanent transfer for Rahman but if it is a loan move it is likely that Chelsea will extend the Ghanaian's contract to avoid losing him on a free transfer last season.

