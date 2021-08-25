Report: Bakayoko 'Closer And Closer' to Chelsea Departure as AC Milan Finalise Deal

Tiemoue Bakayoko is getting 'closer and closer' to a move to AC Milan on loan from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder is not in Thomas Tuchel's first team plans this season and will move on a temporary basis.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Bakayoko is getting 'closer and closer' to a move away.

The Italian journalist continues to report that 'in the last few hours' contacts were made between Milan and Chelsea, which were 'more and more intense'.

The deal now seems close as the Milan management were 'satisfied' with the last contacts with the Blues. The goal is to have the deal sealed by Thursday.

It was further reported that AC Milan are set to pay Chelsea a €500,000 loan fee with a €20M option to buy at the end of the deal.

It was previously reported that Bakayoko is now waiting for the 'go-ahead' from Chelsea to make the short flight to Italy to finalise his transfer and this could happen in the coming days.

Bakayoko's move to Milan could also clear the path for Chelsea to make their move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan in the final days of the window, as Chelsea had to offload a midfielder in order to free up space to bring the Spaniard in this summer.

