August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Bakayoko 'Closer And Closer' to Chelsea Departure

The midfielder is off on loan.
Author:
Publish date:

Tiemoue Bakayoko is getting 'closer and closer' to a move to AC Milan on loan from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder is not in Thomas Tuchel's first team plans this season and will move on a temporary basis.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Bakayoko is getting 'closer and closer' to a move away.

Bakayoko part 2

The Italian journalist continues to report that 'in the last few hours' contacts were made between Milan and Chelsea, which were 'more and more intense'.

The deal now seems close as the Milan management were 'satisfied' with the last contacts with the Blues. The goal is to have the deal sealed by Thursday.

It was further reported that AC Milan are set to pay Chelsea a €500,000 loan fee with a €20M option to buy at the end of the deal.

sipa_33507856

It was previously reported that Bakayoko is now waiting for the 'go-ahead' from Chelsea to make the short flight to Italy to finalise his transfer and this could happen in the coming days.

Bakayoko's move to Milan could also clear the path for Chelsea to make their move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan in the final days of the window, as Chelsea had to offload a midfielder in order to free up space to bring the Spaniard in this summer.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1004962850 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Bakayoko 'Closer And Closer' to Chelsea Departure as AC Milan Finalise Deal

carabaocup_trophy_2020_16x9
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round

Saul 2
Transfer News

Report: What Chelsea Need to do Before Making Saul Move

Zouma 11
Transfer News

Report: Why Kurt Zouma's West Ham Move is Being Held up Amid Agent Fiasco

zouma tuchel
Transfer News

Kurt Zouma's West Ham Move ‘Back on’ & 'Ready to go’

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde's €50M Chelsea Transfer 'Almost Done'

sipa_34694277
Transfer News

'We Will Sell If It Suits Us' - Sevilla Send Chelsea Message Amid Interest in Jules Kounde

sipa_33273636 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma's Proposed £25M Transfer to West Ham Called Off