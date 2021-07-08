Report: OGC Nice Are Interested in Signing Chelsea's Bakayoko Amid AC Milan Speculation

The midfielder could be set to leave Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is gaining interest from Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, according to reports.

Bakayoko has spent the last three seasons away from Stamford Bridge, with a loan move to AC Milan in 2018/19 followed by a return to Monaco on loan for the 2019/20 season before spending last season at Napoli.

As per Goal, the midfielder is attracting interest from OGC Nice ahead of a potential move this summer.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a return to AC Milan, where he was a success on loan in 2018/19.

However, interested clubs must remain patient as Thomas Tuchel wants to give Bakayoko the chance to impress in pre-season training ahead of the new season.

Chelsea are reportedly looking for somewhere in the region of €15-20 million for the midfielder as the club look to offload their dead wood.

What has Bakayoko's agent said?

Bakayoko's agent Marco Busiello said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

“Bakayoko had a wonderful experience at Milan, just as the Rossoneri club found a very serious player who left a good memory,

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

