Report: Chelsea Have Offered Tiemoue Bakayoko To AC Milan This Summer

Could the midfielder be set to return to the Italy?

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been offered to AC Milan after not doing enough to convince Napoli to sign the midfielder on a permanent transfer, according to reports.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan with Italian club Napoli, where he linked up with Gennaro Gattuso for the second consecutive season following a loan spell at AC Milan a year prior.

As per calciomercato.com, via sempremilan.com, Milan are in the market for a new midfielder with several of their current options taking part in the African Cup of Nations next year.

Bakayoko did not do enough to earn a permanent move to Napoli Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Bakayoko's contract with Chelea expires in 2022 and is ready to quit London for a permanent move elsewhere.

Chelsea are looking for somewhere in the region of €15-20 million for the midfielder as the club look to offload their dead wood.

Thomas Tuchel could use the money to contribute to bringing in AC Milan rivals, Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, who has been heavily linked with the club.

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

