Report: Chelsea Star Rejects New Contract Offer, Wants to Leave This Summer

The midfielder is set to push for a permanent move this summer.

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has rejected a new contract offer from the club as he wants to move to AC Milan, according to reports.

The midfielder has spent the last three seasons on loan, two of which coming in Italy with AC Milan and Napoli.

However, it appears that Bakayoko could finally be leaving Chelsea this summer following strong links with a return to AC Milan on a permanent deal.

As per Anto Vitiello of Milan News, Bakayoko has rejected Chelsea's offer of a new contract.

Vitiello continues to report that the structure of Chelsea's deal with AC Milan to sell Bakayoko would be a loan with an obligation to buy, with negotiations set to take place in the next few days.

Bakayoko's agent has been speaking regarding the Frenchman's future, and handed Chelsea an ultimatum.

What did Bakayoko's agent say?

Speaking about the midfielder's future, Marco Busiello said: “Bakayoko had a wonderful experience at Milan, just as the Rossoneri club found a very serious player who left a good memory,

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.”

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Milan's rivals Napoli Photo by Piero Cruciatti / LaPresse

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.

“The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube