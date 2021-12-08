Report: Barcelona & AC Milan Expect Andreas Christensen to Stay at Chelsea Despite Contract Uncertainty

Barcelona and AC Milan believe Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge despite uncertainty over his future, according to reports.

The 25-year-old could leave the club on a free transfer next summer because his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Christensen is yet to agree a new deal despite talks taking place over the summer, to which the club believed they had a verbal agreement in place over a new long-term extension.

But talks have gone back to square after a change in demands from the Dane and his representatives which have left Chelsea frustrated.

It has been claimed interest from Barcelona has played a role in Christensen's future becoming unclear, with AC Milan also showing interest.

But Fabrizio Romano reports that both AC Milan and Barcelona believe he will sign a new deal in west London. Chelsea are now just waiting on Christensen to sign on the dotted line.

Tuchel recently handed Christensen a contract ultimatum to 'walk the talk' after changing his demands despite verbally agreeing a new contract.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

His dad Sten, who is also his agent, refused to comment on Tuchel's message to the central defender.

"I do not want to comment on it at this time," he told Danish station BT.

