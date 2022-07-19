Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Agree Deal For Chelsea Transfer Target Jules Kounde

Chelsea are attempting to fill their defensive gaps this transfer window, but their latest pursuit seems to have taken yet another Barcelona-related turn. 

The Catalan club have already taken Andreas Christensen from the Blues, as well as hijacking their Raphinha plans, and they could now be about to pull off the ultimate steal in Sevilla's Jules Kounde. 

Kounde

Kounde 23.

Todd Boehly and co managed to agree personal terms with the defender near the beginning of the year but with multiple personnel changes, including the departure of transfer expert Marina Granovskaia, negotiations between the sides hit a wall. 

Since then, the West London club have lost out on both Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake, and have decided to reopen talks for the France international. 

However, Barca were confident they could beat Chelsea to the punch, and now according to a report from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Reshad Raham), they have agreed a four-year deal with Kounde's camp. 

Jules Kounde

Kounde in action. 

Jorge Mendes, the super agent, has been tasked by Sevilla to manage the sale of the 23-year-old, and is playing a key role in the discussions, insisting the centre back should have bonuses and a clause in relation to his hamstring issues written into the contract. 

The Blues will need to start moving talks along quickly if they want a chance of beating out the interest from the Spanish giants, but with their sights split between the Frenchman and PSG's Presnel Kimpembe, those at Camp Nou may have the upper hand. 

