December 26, 2021
Report: Barcelona 'Almost Closed Negotiations' to Sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

La Liga side Barcelona have 'been very attentive' to the situation of Andreas Christensen at Chelsea for months as they eye up players to sign on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Dane's contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season, but it is thought he will agree an extension.

However, as per Fichajes via Sport.es, Barcelona had 'almost closed the negotiations' to sign Christensen.

The report continues to state that the possibility of bringing Christensen to the Camp Nou is 'frozen' as they are talking about a transfer for Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus.

De Ligt has previously been linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel's side, as they look to add defensive reinforcements at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be keen to recruit new defensive options for next season, with many of their current choices seeing their contracts expire at the end of the campaign should they not agree new deals.

 Christensen could still leave, with it reported by Fichajes that Barcelona will have to decide in the 'next days' whether they want to sign the defender as the Dane wants his future sorted in January.

Christensen has made 144 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club so far, with his only goal coming against Malmo in the Champions League in October.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Christensen and Chelsea but both parties will want the future sorted sooner rather than later.

