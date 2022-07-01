Report: Barcelona and Leeds Close to Agreeing Raphinha Deal Despite Chelsea Interest

Barcelona and Leeds United loom set to agree a deal for Brazilian attacker Raphinha, depsite Chelsea agreeing terms with Leeds for the 25 year-old.

According to reports, Barcelona have managed to get the funds together to match the £60 million valuation of Raphinha and secure his services this summer.

It was reported on Tuesday that Chelsea had reached an agreement with their Premier League rivals to sign Raphinha this summer however personal terms proved to be an issue with the Brazilian only wanting a move to Barca.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

It appeared that the 25 year-old was West London, with Leeds saying that they would respect the Blues bid despite the foreign interest of Barcelona.

The Catalan club initially had a bid rejected as it was deal that would primarily be paid in add-ons compared to Chelsea's bid which would have seen the majority of the £60 million fee paid upfront.

Raphinha's agent is former Chelsea and Portugal midfielder Deco and he has been in Spain the previous few days working to try and get a deal completed.

He was due to have meetings with Chelsea however the only desire from Deco himself and his player was to move to Barcelona.

Personal terms where agreed between Raphinha and Barcelona months ago and it has been his number one target ever since.

Read More Chelsea News