Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona and Leeds Close to Agreeing Raphinha Deal Despite Chelsea Interest

Barcelona and Leeds United loom set to agree a deal for Brazilian attacker Raphinha, depsite Chelsea agreeing terms with Leeds for the 25 year-old. 

According to reports, Barcelona have managed to get the funds together to match the £60 million valuation of Raphinha and secure his services this summer. 

It was reported on Tuesday that Chelsea had reached an agreement with their Premier League rivals to sign Raphinha this summer however personal terms proved to be an issue with the Brazilian only wanting a move to Barca. 

Raphinha

It appeared that the 25 year-old was West London, with Leeds saying that they would respect the Blues bid despite the foreign interest of Barcelona. 

The Catalan club initially had a bid rejected as it was deal that would primarily be paid in add-ons compared to Chelsea's bid which would have seen the majority of the £60 million fee paid upfront. 

Raphinha Leeds United

Raphinha's agent is former Chelsea and Portugal midfielder Deco and he has been in Spain the previous few days working to try and get a deal completed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He was due to have meetings with Chelsea however the only desire from Deco himself and his player was to move to Barcelona. 

Personal terms where agreed between Raphinha and Barcelona months ago and it has been his number one target ever since.

Read More Chelsea News

Maxwell Cornet
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping Tabs on Burnley Attacker Maxwell Cornet

By Finn Glowacki25 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Raphinha Only Wants Barcelona Transfer Despite Chelsea Offer

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Contact With PSG's Neymar Over Possible Transfer

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfer News

Pundit Claims Liverpool Might Have to Sell Mohamed Salah to Chelsea or Manchester City

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
De Ligt Juventus
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt 'Keen' To Move To Chelsea

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Raphinha Bid Is Add-On Heavy and Todd Boehly Not Willing To Wait Around

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Reluctant To Sell Defender Nathan Ake But Would Sanction Transfer For A 'Very Good Offer'

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago
Pulisic USA
Features/Opinions

Report: Former Liverpool Player Steve Nicol Sends Message To Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

By Melissa EdwardsJun 30, 2022