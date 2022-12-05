Report: Barcelona And Real Madrid Want Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

You can never win anything with youth was once the saying. Now every top club in Europe is trying to sign one of the best young defenders in the world to help them win something, and his name is Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol helped Croatia qualify for the next round of the World Cup today with a win on penalties over Japan, and interest has grown to a new high after his performances in this World Cup.

A number of Europe's elite are ready to rival Chelsea for his signature in 2023.

A lot of top European clubs want Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / motivio

According to Florian Plettenburg, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are all interested in signing Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

Madrid are pushing, and are the club most likely to fully rival Chelsea, but there is interest there from Manchester United and Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel wanted Chelsea before he was sacked, and the club have held interest in the player since.

2023 is expected to be when Gvardiol leaves Leipzig, and Chelsea are reportedly front runners at this moment due to their relationship with RB Leipzig.

It is still an open race as of now, and there is no pre-agreements in place at the moment, but Chelsea are in discussions with the player and his team.

Heavy interest in Gvardiol, and interest Chelsea will have to be wary of as the saga draws on.

