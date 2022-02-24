Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona 'Attentive' Over Saul Niguez & Could Sign Atletico Madrid Midfielder After Chelsea Loan

Barcelona are 'attentive' to the situation of Saul Niguez and could make a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder, who is currently on loan at Chelsea.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time since arriving on Deadline Day in the summer and is likely to depart at the end of the season.

As per Sport via Sport Witness, Saul could make a permanent move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

imago1009601414h

It’s stated Xavi Hernández and Barcelona’s sporting leaders have ‘always liked’ him after being linked to the Catalan club previously.

There was a domino effect around Saul's move last summer, with his loan to Chelsea allowing Atletico Madrid to take Antoine Griezmann on loan from Barcelona.

Read More

There is an obligatory buy calsue in Griezmann's deal, which will see him move on a permanent to Atletico in the summer, but Saul could move in the other direction.

imago1010082566h

Diego Simeone’s side have not yet made a payment to buy Griezmann and the report states that Los Rojiblancos could use Saul as a ‘bargaining chip’ in the summer.

It looks very unlikely that Chelsea will activate their option to purchase Saul in the summer, with alternative midfielders being considered.

However, the 27-year-old's time at Chelsea has not been a complete failure, as he has already lifted the Club World Cup and made an appearance in the final.

On winning the competition, he wrote: "Grateful for the opportunity I was given in this competition. Chelsea come from being the best team in Europe, and today is the best in the world. Happy to become a part of this beautiful history. Let’s go for more!"

