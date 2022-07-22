Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Believe Jules Kounde Will Sign for Chelsea in the Next Few Hours

It finally looks the Jules Kounde will sign for Chelsea after Barcelona give up on the deal.

Despite reports that Kounde was waiting for Barcelona to make contact with Sevilla, it looks like Chelsea are going to close the deal in the coming days.

Firstly, Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, said that he thinks the Frenchman will sign for Thomas Tuchel's side.

And now, some of the most reliable journalists in Spain are reporting that the Spanish side are resigned to not signing him this summer.

Jules Kounde

According to Relevo journalists, via Blue_Footy, Barca sources have practically given up on Kounde.

They believe he will sign for Chelsea in the next few hours and they also confirm that the Catalonian side never made a 'firm offer' for the Frenchman.

Author Verdict

If this is true then it's great news for Chelsea and Todd Boehly as they can focus on other targets this summer.

Jules Kounde

This deal was starting to drag on and it seemed like the Blues were going to see a repeat of the Raphinha situation.

Fortunately, due to Barca's financial troubles, it seems like they weren't able to match what Chelsea were offering Sevilla and Kounde.

Hopefully the Frenchman will be able to join up with Thomas Tuchel's squad as soon as possible so the German can start planning for next season with him in the team.

