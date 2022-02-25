Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Believe Ousmane Dembele May Have Chelsea Summer Agreement

Barcelona believe that winger Ousmane Dembele may have 'already signed an agreement' with Chelsea ahead of a potential summer transfer on a free.

The 24-year-old's deal at the La Liga club expires at the end of the season, with him able to negotiate with foreign sides.

As per Sport, via Sport Witness, 'everything indicates' that he has 'already signed an agreement' with another club, believed to be Chelsea.

imago1009106395h

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea were set to 'go all out' to sign the French international.

Sport claim that Barcelona will not forget the anger and attitude of the saga, which is seeing Dembele run down his contract to leave at the end of the season.

It’s claimed that from Barcelona, they are ‘betting on Chelsea’ to be the attacker’s next destination as he looks to reuinite with his former boss Thomas Tuchel.

Read More

Recent reports have stated that Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign Dembele 'at all costs' in Janaury.

imago1009290469h

There was a small chance that Dembele would have made the switch to London in January but it was not to be despite Tuchel's insistance.

Instead, Dembele wished to wait until the end of the season to join Chelsea as he could secure a better financial package if he moved on a free.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Tuchel last month on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

It remains to be seen as to whether Dembele will arrive at Stamford Bridge come the end of the season, but Barcelona believe this will be the case.

imago1010065053h
