Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Boss Xavi & Chelsea's Marcos Alonso 'Already Spoken' About Summer Transfer

Marcos Alonso has already spoken to Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez over a potential summer transfer away from Chelsea, according to reports.

The Spaniard 's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024, with Barcelona said to be interested in aqcuiring his services this summer.

As per Toni Juanmarti, a Spanish journalist, Alonso and Xavi have already spoken about a potential move.

imago1011550654h

The journalist continues to state that there is a 'very good feeling' that they will unite and Alonso could move to Spain.

However, until the Chelsea sale is completed, no further progress can be made on the potential transfer.

Sanctions to Roman Abramovich means that Chelsea are restricted and unable to engage in transfer negotiations, regarding both incoming and outgoing transfers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was previously reported that Alonso had a 'good chance' of returning to Spain in the summer but contrasting reports have stated that the wing-back will wait for a new Chelsea owner to be in place before making a decision on his future.

imago1011716931h

Reigning La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for the Spanish left-back, having shown interest in a transfer in the past.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said"I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

It remains to be seen as to where the full-back will end up, with Emerson Palmieri set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell at Lyon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010015187h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves as Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011289570h (5)
News

Chelsea Confirm Terms Agreed for Todd Boehly's Consortium to Buy Club for £2.5BN

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011270255h
News

'Very Positive in the Last Weeks' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Christian Pulisic Amid Chelsea Future Speculation

By Rob Calcutt7 hours ago
imago1011305893h (1)
News

Todd Boehly's Consortium Signs Agreement to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Nick Emms7 hours ago
imago1011718067h
News

'We Had a Reason' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Thiago Silva Extending Chelsea Contract Before Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt7 hours ago
imago1011717831h
News

'Very High Level' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Need Good Scouting so They Can Improve Squad

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1011717831h
News

Thomas Tuchel: It's in Chelsea's Hands to Make Things Good

By Rob Calcutt8 hours ago
imago1011446241h
News

'They Are Our Players' - Thomas Tuchel Makes 'Selfish' Admission Over Chelsea's Returning Loanees in Summer

By Rob Calcutt9 hours ago