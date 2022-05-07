Marcos Alonso has already spoken to Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez over a potential summer transfer away from Chelsea, according to reports.

The Spaniard 's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024, with Barcelona said to be interested in aqcuiring his services this summer.

As per Toni Juanmarti, a Spanish journalist, Alonso and Xavi have already spoken about a potential move.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The journalist continues to state that there is a 'very good feeling' that they will unite and Alonso could move to Spain.

However, until the Chelsea sale is completed, no further progress can be made on the potential transfer.

Sanctions to Roman Abramovich means that Chelsea are restricted and unable to engage in transfer negotiations, regarding both incoming and outgoing transfers.

It was previously reported that Alonso had a 'good chance' of returning to Spain in the summer but contrasting reports have stated that the wing-back will wait for a new Chelsea owner to be in place before making a decision on his future.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Reigning La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for the Spanish left-back, having shown interest in a transfer in the past.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

It remains to be seen as to where the full-back will end up, with Emerson Palmieri set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell at Lyon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube