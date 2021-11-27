Report: Barcelona Boss Xavi Eyes Move for Chelsea's Timo Werner

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner is attracting interest from Barcelona boss and club legend Xavi, according to reports.

The La Liga side have struggled so far this season and would be keen on bringing the Blues man to the club in the January transfer window.

With Werner being unable to claim a consistent spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI, a move to Spain could see him earn more gametime.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Xavi would like to sign Werner in the upcoming window.

It is believed that the former Spanish international is an admirer of the German's ability to play in any position up front.

With the Catalan giants currently sitting in seventh in La Liga, they would be keen to strengthen their attacking options.

However in order for a move to materialise, Chelsea would have to give the green light to a loan deal and pay some of the German international's wages.

Werner has made 11 appearances so far this season scoring three goals, with one of them coming against Juventus during the 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

He has recently returned to action for the Blues after an injury, but Tuchel has opted for the in form Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of him in previous games.

The 25-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig last summer and amassed 28 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

A crucial goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals ensured he played a big part in Chelsea's road to success in Porto.

