Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revealed: Xavi's Stance on Barcelona's Timo Werner Rumours

Author:

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner is attracting interest from Barcelona boss and club legend Xavi, according to reports. 

The La Liga side have struggled so far this season and would be keen on bringing the Blues man to the club in the January transfer window.

With Werner being unable to claim a consistent spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI, a move to Spain could see him earn more gametime. 

imago1008213828h

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Xavi would like to sign Werner in the upcoming window.

It is believed that the former Spanish international is an admirer of the German's ability to play in any position up front.

With the Catalan giants currently sitting in seventh in La Liga, they would be keen to strengthen their attacking options.

However in order for a move to materialise, Chelsea would have to give the green light to a loan deal and pay some of the German international's wages.

Read More

imago1008213192h

Werner has made 11 appearances so far this season scoring three goals, with one of them coming against Juventus during the 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

He has recently returned to action for the Blues after an injury, but Tuchel has opted for the in form Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of him in previous games.

The 25-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig last summer and amassed 28 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

A crucial goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals ensured he played a big part in Chelsea's road to success in Porto.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008211876h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Boss Xavi Eyes Move for Chelsea's Timo Werner

37 seconds ago
imago1008213192h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Identify Chelsea's Timo Werner as Potential Transfer Target

30 minutes ago
imago1008210831h
News

Chelsea Offered Boost as Manchester United Provide Fitness Update Ahead of Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008209802h (2)
News

Revealed: The Latest Team News as Chelsea Face Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1008211762h (2)
News

'We Are Very Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Promising Update on Ben Chilwell

2 hours ago
imago0025181182h
News

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Honest Verdict on Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte

3 hours ago
imago1008116224h
News

'We Will Give All Our Energy' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Speaks Ahead of Manchester United Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008118828h
News

'It Was a Fantastic Journey so Far' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Reaching Chelsea Milestone

4 hours ago