Report: Barcelona Cannot Re-Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Chelsea

Barcelona's transfer dealings in recent times have been extremely questionable to say the least, but none are likely to worse than wanting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back just months after selling him to Chelsea.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea for €12million on September 1st from Barcelona, and now the Spanish club are willing to bring the Gambian back. They are expected to sell Memphis Depay and believe Aubameyang is the perfect replacement.

The deal however cannot happen due to FIFA rules, and Aubameyang may be forced to stay at Chelsea for the remainder of the 22/23 season.

Barcelona cannot re-sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Colin Millar of the Mirror, due to the fact Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already been registered and de-registered for Barcelona this season, he cannot be registered again.

Barcelona had heavy interest in Aubameyang and wanted to bring him back to the club, but the rules now look like they will prevent that from ever happening.

The initial thought was that Aubameyang could go back to Chelsea because a player can only register for two clubs in one season. Spanish rules however will prevent him from signing back to Barca again this year.

It now looks likely that Aubameyang stays at Chelsea for the season despite reportedly being unhappy at the club. Chelsea would have needed a replacement if he did leave due to the lack of strikers at the club.

The situation is messy at the moment and unless there is a bend in the rules Aubameyang will not sign back to Barcelona.

Read More Chelsea Stories: