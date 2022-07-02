Report: Barcelona 'Close' To Agreement With Leeds Over Forward Raphinha

After a week filled with news regarding Chelsea's pursuit of Raphinha, it appears they might be in line to miss out on the Brazilian, with recent reports claiming an agreement between Barcelona and Leeds is 'close'.

Though Leeds and Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement over the transfer of Raphinha, the player's desire to join another club seems to have scuppered the deal. The winger has been vocal in his desire to join Barcelona and it looks like he will get his wish.

Gianluigi Longari reported on the transfer again today, stating that Barcelona have 'never been so close' to Raphinha. He claims that personal terms have been agreed upon months ago and only the structure of the offer is left to be sorted out.

Longari previously reported that Raphinha's priority is a transfer to Barcelona, which has forced Leeds to stall on their agreement with Chelsea. With the offer structure being the only remaining hurdle, Longari believes that a deal can be wrapped up swiftly.

Though his numbers dipped a bit last season, Raphinha was still instrumental to Leeds' survival, contributing 11 goals and 3 assists in 35 league appearances. He has all the tools to explode in a better team, which is why Chelsea are so keen to bring him in. The club has done all they can to make this transfer happen but look set to lose out to Barcelona.

