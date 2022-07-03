Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Closing In On Bargain Deal For Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

Chelsea are attempting to finalise a lot of outgoings this Summer and could allow Barcelona to take yet another Blues defender in Marcos Alonso.

Andreas Christensen has already made a move to the La Liga side as a free transfer and Thomas Tuchel has accepted that his left-back wants the same.

Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel

Alonso shaking hands with Tuchel post-match.

According to Sport, the European giants are getting closer to a deal and are planning to meet up and discuss the remaining details in the coming week. 

The fee for the Spaniard is expected to be in upwards of €10 million in order to avoid him going for free next year, like both Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have in recent months. 

The Real Madrid academy product has been wanting a return to La Liga since the beginning of the year but, he isn't the only one. 

Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta applauding supporters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cesar Azpilicueta has also been linked with the Catalan club but his departure has been stalled by the new Todd Boehly takeover and will take a bit more work to replace.

Chelsea's defence has been significantly weakened this transfer window so supporters can be expecting a lot of new names to learn in August. 

Read More Chelsea News

chelsea-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (4)
News

News: Take a Look At Chelsea's Fantasy Premier League Prices For The 22/23 Season

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
De Ligt Juventus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prepared to Make Bid for Netherlands and Juventus Defender Matthjs De Ligt

By Finn Glowacki1 hour ago
imago1012514754h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Still Interested In Blues Italian Midfielder Jorghino

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Trent Alexander-Arnold
Transfer News

Raheem Sterling Is Selling His House to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumours

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

‘Delighted to Be Back’ - Callum Hudson-Odoi on Returning to Pre-season Training

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Andreas Christensen
Transfer News

Report: Former Blue Andreas Christensen Is Set To Be Announced By Barcelona Next Week

By Connor Dossi-White17 hours ago
Raphinha Leeds United
Transfer News

Joan Laporta Confirms Chelsea Target Raphinha Wants to Join Barcelona

By Callum Baker-Ellis18 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Receive Request to Leave

By Melissa Edwards19 hours ago