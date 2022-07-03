Report: Barcelona Closing In On Bargain Deal For Chelsea's Marcos Alonso
Chelsea are attempting to finalise a lot of outgoings this Summer and could allow Barcelona to take yet another Blues defender in Marcos Alonso.
Andreas Christensen has already made a move to the La Liga side as a free transfer and Thomas Tuchel has accepted that his left-back wants the same.
According to Sport, the European giants are getting closer to a deal and are planning to meet up and discuss the remaining details in the coming week.
The fee for the Spaniard is expected to be in upwards of €10 million in order to avoid him going for free next year, like both Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have in recent months.
The Real Madrid academy product has been wanting a return to La Liga since the beginning of the year but, he isn't the only one.
Cesar Azpilicueta has also been linked with the Catalan club but his departure has been stalled by the new Todd Boehly takeover and will take a bit more work to replace.
Chelsea's defence has been significantly weakened this transfer window so supporters can be expecting a lot of new names to learn in August.
