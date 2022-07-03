Report: Barcelona Closing In On Bargain Deal For Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

Chelsea are attempting to finalise a lot of outgoings this Summer and could allow Barcelona to take yet another Blues defender in Marcos Alonso.

Andreas Christensen has already made a move to the La Liga side as a free transfer and Thomas Tuchel has accepted that his left-back wants the same.

Alonso shaking hands with Tuchel post-match. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Sport, the European giants are getting closer to a deal and are planning to meet up and discuss the remaining details in the coming week.

The fee for the Spaniard is expected to be in upwards of €10 million in order to avoid him going for free next year, like both Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have in recent months.

The Real Madrid academy product has been wanting a return to La Liga since the beginning of the year but, he isn't the only one.

Cesar Azpilicueta applauding supporters. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Cesar Azpilicueta has also been linked with the Catalan club but his departure has been stalled by the new Todd Boehly takeover and will take a bit more work to replace.

Chelsea's defence has been significantly weakened this transfer window so supporters can be expecting a lot of new names to learn in August.

