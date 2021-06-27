Report: Marcos Alonso Attracts Interest From Barcelona

Barcelona have renewed a long-standing interest in Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea are open to selling the left-back, after talking to Inter Milan regarding including the player in a deal for Achraf Hakimi.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are preparing for left-back Junior Firpo to leave the club this summer and Alonso has been lined up as a replacement.

Marcos Alonso celebrating a 90th minute winner at The Etihad, a goal which saw Chelsea finish in the top four Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The report suggests that Alonso has been a long-term target for the Catalans, with the club having already agreed a deal to take the defender on loan last season. However, Junior Firpo remained at Barcelona so it was not necessary to loan in the Spaniard.

Interest in Alonso is high, with Inter Milan still looking to complete a deal for the wing-back, despite Hakimi choosing a move to Paris Saint-Germain over Chelsea.

Mundo Deportivo continue to say that the deal would not be difficult to complete, despite the change of managers at Chelsea since January.

Marcos Alonso struggled for game time under Frank Lampard and was set for a move away Getty Images

Alonso has featured more under Thomas Tuchel, however still finds himself as back-up to Ben Chilwell.

The Spaniard may have to leave if he wishes to find himself in the international set-up for Spain again and with Chelsea currently employing three left-backs, a deal could be in the pipeline.

What has Tuchel previously said about Alonso?

Speaking back in April, Tuchel said: "It’s not easy to fully ignore it but I tried to,

"Maybe he was simply lucky because I knew him since he played in Fiorentina and I was in contact with him a little so I followed his career a bit.

"Marcos is an intelligent and calm guy, full of self-confidence but he’s well aware of what he can do and what he cannot do. We decided in the first game to play a back three and to have the wing-back positions, which suits his profile perfectly. He was experienced and I had pictures in my mind of what he could give to the team in this position.

"He showed his quality and from then on every day is a pleasure to have him because he’s a top professional guy. I’m very happy that he took his chance. He never lost faith in himself and when we arrived he was physically ready to play at the highest level so it’s a credit to him and now he has to keep on going."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube