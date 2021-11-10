Report: Barcelona Consider Timo Werner Loan Swoop

Barcelona are in the market for a striker, and Chelsea's Timo Werner has emerged as one of their leading targets, according to reports.

Werner has struggled for game time this season in comparison to last, following the arrival of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Other options that the Spanish side are assessing include Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

As reported by MARCA, Barcelona, with new head coach Xavi, are looking for a centre-forward who is currently out of favour at their club, and in need of more minutes.

The club are assessing options for loan deals in the January transfer window, and Timo Werner appears to be on their radar.

The Germany international was previously under the Spanish side's watchful eye in 2020, before he signed for Chelsea.

Since Lukaku's arrival, Werner has amassed just 388 minutes in this season's Premier League; significantly less than last season's 35 league appearances.

However, his lack of goals since his arrival are what have led him to struggle for game time in west London.

Since suffering an injury in his side's clash with Malmo a few weeks ago, Werner has been out of action in recent fixtures. However, Thomas Tuchel has made it clear he is relying on him upon his return.

“Normally what any manager does in any team is to not only rely on one or two goalscorers but at the same time you wish to rely on one or two consistent goalscorers because it gives you also a lift," Tuchel said.

"This is also necessary to reach the highest level in any competition, you need consistent goalscoring threat from your strikers."

