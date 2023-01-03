Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Considered Favourites For Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

Barcelona are now considered favourites in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko. Chelsea had originally been thought of as favourites, but have fell behind in the race.

Chelsea were felt to be leading the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko a week ago, but things have now changed when it comes to that deal.

Barcelona are now considered favourites and could land the player soon. The expectation is that Moukoko will leave Dortmund in 2023, but there is now answer as to whether that is January or June. 

A fee will have to be paid in January, but the player is available for free in June.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have been unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Youssoufa Moukoko for January. Chelsea tried to sign him but failed, and Barcelona are now felt to be favourites.

Barcelona are expected to wait for the summer and get the player as a free agent. It can be seen as a blow for Chelsea. The club definitely had interest in Moukoko.

If things do not change it will be the second big talent Chelsea have missed out on in the space of a month after Endrick joined Real Madrid.

Barcelona have always maintained they would have to use the free agent market for most of 2023 due to their financial situation but they have fallen onto a lucky deal here with Youssoufa Moukoko on a free.

Chelsea are not favourites as things stand and unless something changes Youssoufa Moukoko will be a Barcelona player soon.

