Report: Barcelona Considering Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

Barcelona have shortlisted Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as a potential 'option', according to reports.

The 28-year-old arrived last summer from Ajax and has had a mixed start to life in the English capital.

This term, Ziyech picked up an injury against Villarreal in August following an impressive pre-season and has been in and out of the side ever since due to his lack of decisiveness, according to Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Tuchel believes Ziyech hasn't yet fully recovered mentally from his shoulder injury.

His future has been discussed and speculated in recent weeks ahead of the January transfer window with Borussia Dortmund showing interest in the Moroccan.

Now Sport in Spain report that Barcelona have made the winger an 'option', with the Blaugrana club knowing a move could be feasible with Chelsea.

IMAGO / News Images

Barcelona, now under the management of Xavi, will need to make a final decision over their interest which could hinge on their pursuit of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Several claims have suggested Chelsea would be open to letting Ziyech leave in the winter market to collect more minutes on a regular basis.

With the transfer window approaching, Ziyech's future will become more clear as Thomas Tuchel looks to fine tune his squad for the second half of the season.

