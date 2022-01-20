Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Could Consider Joining Chelsea if Contract Renewal Demands Not Met

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo would consider a move to Chelsea if Barcelona can not meet his contract demands, according to reports in Spain.

The defender has 18 months remaining on his contract with the La Liga side and could depart at the end of his deal.

As per Sport via Sport Witness, if Barcelona do not raise their contract offer, he would consider joining Chelsea.

imago1008744206h

The report states that Araujo's agents have told Barcelona that there is interest from Premier League clubs amid Chelsea transfer links. 

The defender 'does not contemplate' the option 'for now'. If Barcelona do not raise their offer, he would consider joining Chelsea.

Read More

The defender arrived at Barcelona, signing from Boston River in 2018 for a mere €1.7 million and has since become a key part of Xavi's side.

But if Chelsea wish to complete the deal they will have to ward off interest from Manchester United, who are keen to add to their backline after Eric Bailly has been linked with an exit.

imago1008939117h

It has been reported that Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea trio Christensen, Rudiger and Azpilicueta ahead of summer moves, and Araujo could make the switch in the opposite direction.

The Catalan giants have been going through a tough financial situation recently which has limited their resources, hence their attraction being drawn to players nearing the end of their contracts.

Chelsea could look to take advantage of their financial situation, offering Araujo a way out if he cannot agree an extension in Spain.

imago1008953397h
