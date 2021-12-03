Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Report: Barcelona Eye Chelsea's Timo Werner as 'Interesting' Transfer Possibility

Barcelona see Timo Werner as an 'interesting possibility' ahead of the January transfer window as they look to sign the Chelsea forward.

This comes after reports that the German has been identified as a transfer alternative to Raheem Sterling.

As per Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona want to sign Werner as a 'low cost' arrival in January.

This could mean that the Spanish club bring Werner in on a loan deal. However, Chelsea would be unlikely to let the forward leave on a temporary deal.

New Barcelona manager Xavi is also a huge fan of Werner, who could leave if not handed more opportunities in the starting XI at Chelsea.

Werner has been out of the side in recent weeks due to injury. 

However, Thomas Tuchel has made it clear he is relying on him upon his return.

“Normally what any manager does in any team is to not only rely on one or two goalscorers but at the same time you wish to rely on one or two consistent goalscorers because it gives you also a lift," Tuchel said.

"This is also necessary to reach the highest level in any competition, you need consistent goalscoring threat from your strikers."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Werner but if he is to depart, it is more likely to be next summer.

