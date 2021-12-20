Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona Eye Chelsea Forward Hakim Ziyech as 'Plan B' Option for January

Author:

Barcelona are eyeing up a potential January swoop for Hakim Ziyech should their priority signing not materialise, according to reports.

The Catalan giants ideal signing would be Manchester City's Ferran Torres, with whom they have agreed personal terms.

An agreement with the club, however, has not yet been reached, as Manchester City have placed a €60 million price tag on the Spanish forward, €10 million more than Barcelona's bid.

imago1008766996h

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, should Barcelona's pursuit of Ferran Torres not work out, Hakim Ziyech is lined up as their plan B.

The Moroccan international will only be considered, should the Torres deal not materialise.

Read More

Barcelona are in a struggling position at the moment given their limited financial resources and they are looking at cheap yet reliable options to strengthen their squad.

According to earlier reports, Ziyech is also 'not satisfied' with the limited game time he is receiving under manager Thomas Tuchel in west London and has received interest from elsewhere too.

imago1008770215h

Borussia Dortmund have also reportedly identified the forward as a potential 'candidate' for a potential January transfer swoop.

After losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Ziyech could be a suitable replacement in the forward wide area for Borussia Dortmund, who could play alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus in Germany.

Despite this interest from abroad, Thoams Tuchel is currently facing a selection headache with several players out injured and several facing isolation due to Covid-19, so the German manager will be keen to hold onto Ziyech in the near future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008770215h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Eye Chelsea Forward Hakim Ziyech as 'Plan B' Option for January

1 minute ago
imago1008707770h
News

Chelsea Handed Major Boost as Jorginho Returns to Training Following Covid-19 Scare

1 hour ago
imago1008795431h
News

Chelsea Learn FA Cup Decision Ahead of Third Round Tie vs Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1008769031h (1)
News

Extent of Chelsea's Injury & Covid-19 Problems Ahead of Brentford Tie Revealed

2 hours ago
imago1008560504h
Match Coverage

Brentford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

3 hours ago
imago1008621004h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

3 hours ago
imago1008334078h
Transfer News

Report: Lucas Digne Set to Leave Everton in January Amid Chelsea Transfer Interest

4 hours ago
imago1008782095h
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Line Up Bid to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

4 hours ago