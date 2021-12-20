Report: Barcelona Eye Chelsea Forward Hakim Ziyech as 'Plan B' Option for January

Barcelona are eyeing up a potential January swoop for Hakim Ziyech should their priority signing not materialise, according to reports.

The Catalan giants ideal signing would be Manchester City's Ferran Torres, with whom they have agreed personal terms.

An agreement with the club, however, has not yet been reached, as Manchester City have placed a €60 million price tag on the Spanish forward, €10 million more than Barcelona's bid.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, should Barcelona's pursuit of Ferran Torres not work out, Hakim Ziyech is lined up as their plan B.

The Moroccan international will only be considered, should the Torres deal not materialise.

Barcelona are in a struggling position at the moment given their limited financial resources and they are looking at cheap yet reliable options to strengthen their squad.

According to earlier reports, Ziyech is also 'not satisfied' with the limited game time he is receiving under manager Thomas Tuchel in west London and has received interest from elsewhere too.

Borussia Dortmund have also reportedly identified the forward as a potential 'candidate' for a potential January transfer swoop.

After losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Ziyech could be a suitable replacement in the forward wide area for Borussia Dortmund, who could play alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus in Germany.

Despite this interest from abroad, Thoams Tuchel is currently facing a selection headache with several players out injured and several facing isolation due to Covid-19, so the German manager will be keen to hold onto Ziyech in the near future.

