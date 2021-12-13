Report: Barcelona Eye Up Chelsea Trio For Possible Transfer Swoop

Barcelona are targetting Chelsea trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic for a possible club overhaul this season, according to reports.

Azpilicueta and Rudiger are both out of contract at the end of the season, and contract extension talks with Chelsea seem to have stalled.

Pulisic, on the other hand, is tied at the club until 2024, so a January loan option may suit both clubs.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, all three Blues players are potential options for the Catalan giants, who are in desperate need of a re-shuffle at the club.

After injuring his ankle at the beginning of the season, Pulisic missed out on seven weeks of action and has struggled to make his way back into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI since.

The report states that Barcelona are eyeing up the US Men's international for a potential January loan deal swoop, while the two defenders could be brought in at the end of the season.

Chelsea are also fearing that captain Azpilicueta may leave the club following a disagreement on the duration of his contract extension, as reports ESPN.

The report also states that should the Spaniard leave, Xavi's Barcelona currently lead the race for his signature, with the player free to negotiate with other clubs from January onwards.

The favourites to sign Rudiger, as it stands, appear to be Real Madrid, despite the likes of Bayern Munich also being interested.

As The Athletic reports, the German international 'intends' to leave west London this summer, and now it looks certain.

