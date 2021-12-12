Report: Barcelona Eye Up Possible January Loan Swoop for Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic

Barcelona, who are looking to reinforce their squad, are keeping a close eye on Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

The Blues forward has struggled for game time this season, following an ankle injury that saw him miss seven weeks of action at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Barcelona are also looking to reinforce their squad following a run of poor results that has seen them drop well behind rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing up a possible loan move in the upcoming January transfer window for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

The US Men's international has struggled to break his way back into the Chelsea starting XI, with their wealth of attacking options proving a problem for the 23-year-old.

Barcelona, whose financial situation is making signings difficult, are also monitoring the situation of Manchester City's Ferran Torres, with the Spaniard's transfer price proving to cause tensions between the Spanish and English clubs at the moment.

The Catalan side are also keeping a close eye on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta as well as fellow defender Antonio Rudiger.

IMAGO / Russian Look

The Blues captain was expected to sign a contract extension in west London, but contract length is proving to be a question mark between player and club.

He had previously announced his desire to stay at the club, insisting that there are no concerns.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube