Report: Barcelona Growing in Confidence The Will Sign Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to acquire the signature of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of a summer move, according to reports.

The Blues captain is out of contract at the end of the season and he has attracted interest from a number of clubs from Europe's elite leagues.

Barcelona have shown the most interest in the Spaniard, with recent reports suggesting a deal for the right-back, alongside Andreas Christensen, is 'practically done'.

As per the Telegraph, Barcelona are currently putting together a package to persuade Azpilicueta to join them in the summer and they are confident it will be enough to sway him overseas.

The Blues defender is currently Xavi's first choice option to reinforce his strengths at right-back.

Barcelona's current options in the position are 21-year-old Sergiño Dest, who has recently fallen out of favour in the starting lineup, and 38-year-old Dani Alves, who is on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Alves' deal does supposedly have an option to extend one year further, which would see him at Camp Nou until the age of 40.

Reports do suggest that Chelsea sill believe they can hold onto their captain, who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, but Fabrizio Romano reports that Thomas Tuchel's side are waiting for the player to make his decision first.

Another recent report states that Chelsea have the option to extend Azpilicueta's contract one year further, without his permission, meaning the Spaniard's future may even lie in the hands of his current club.

