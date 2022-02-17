Report: Barcelona Growing in Confidence The Will Sign Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona Growing in Confidence They Will Sign Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to acquire the signature of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of a summer move, according to reports.

The Blues captain is out of contract at the end of the season and he has attracted interest from a number of clubs from Europe's elite leagues.

Barcelona have shown the most interest in the Spaniard, with recent reports suggesting a deal for the right-back, alongside Andreas Christensen, is 'practically done'.

imago1008434006h (1)

As per the Telegraph, Barcelona are currently putting together a package to persuade Azpilicueta to join them in the summer and they are confident it will be enough to sway him overseas.

The Blues defender is currently Xavi's first choice option to reinforce his strengths at right-back.

Read More

Barcelona's current options in the position are 21-year-old Sergiño Dest, who has recently fallen out of favour in the starting lineup, and 38-year-old Dani Alves, who is on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Alves' deal does supposedly have an option to extend one year further, which would see him at Camp Nou until the age of 40.

imago1009790068h

Reports do suggest that Chelsea sill believe they can hold onto their captain, who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, but Fabrizio Romano reports that Thomas Tuchel's side are waiting for the player to make his decision first.

Another recent report states that Chelsea have the option to extend Azpilicueta's contract one year further, without his permission, meaning the Spaniard's future may even lie in the hands of his current club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009790068h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Growing in Confidence The Will Sign Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

24 seconds ago
imago1008434006h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Defensive Trio All Likely to Leave The Club in The Summer

1 hour ago
imago1009359251h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount Not Given Up on Carabao Cup Return Despite Ankle Injury

2 hours ago
imago1004494641h
News

'A Very Good Player' - Frank Lampard Heaps Praise on Chelsea Forward Armando Broja

2 hours ago
imago1008894165h
News

Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Reveals His Biggest Sporting Inspiration Growing Up

3 hours ago
imago1004661664h
Transfer News

Report: Valencia Keep Close Eye on Chelsea Winger Kenedy Ahead of Potential Summer Move

3 hours ago
imago1008929198h
News

Christian Pulisic Discusses Importance of Taking Risks and Making Mistakes at Chelsea

4 hours ago
imago1009782446h
News

Christian Pulisic on Toughest Period of His Career Amid Chelsea Injury Crisis

4 hours ago