Report: Barcelona Have Verbal Agreement in Place With Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has a verbal agreement in place to sign for FC Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Spaniard has long been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone originally interested in the 31-year-old.

However, now with Barcelona looking to reinforce their squad, particularly in their defensive structure, it appears Xavi has taken an interest in the former Real Madrid prodigy.

As per Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano, Alonso has had a verbal agreement on personal terms in place with the Catalan giants since April.

The final decision as to whether the Spaniard will return to his home country is based on the two clubs, as Barcelona have no intention of paying a big transfer fee for the wing-back.

Alonso has featured in 46 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season in the absence of starting left-back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell scored three goals in six appearances near the beginning of the season, before suffering from a ruptured cruciate ligament in November that saw him miss out on the rest of the season.

In his absence, Alonso has been able to impress football fans across the globe, scoring five goals and registering six assists throughout the campaign.

Xavi's Barcelona are well aware that Jordi Alba is not getting any younger and a fresh pair of legs to support the Catalan icon in that position may be very useful.

