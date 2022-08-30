Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Hope To Seal Aubameyang's Chelsea Move On Tuesday

Having been in discussions for weeks, Barcelona hope to come to an agreement with Chelsea for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on Tuesday.

Chelsea went into this summer transfer window knowing they needed a striker, given their porous attacking return last season and Romelu Lukaku's desire to leave the club.

The Blues have brought in Raheem Sterling from rivals Manchester City but are still looking to bolster their front line with a prolific striker.

They have pursued deals for many different strikers, but are now closing in on a reunion for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea's interest in the Gabonese striker has been reported on for several weeks, though it appears that a resolution may be near for the two clubs.

According to both Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden, the Spanish club are hoping to close this deal with Chelsea on Tuesday morning. There is still a bit of negotiating to be done, considering the two sides are still a bit away from agreeing on a fee.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Spanish side are looking for a fee of around €20 million for the 33-year-old, though Chelsea have only recently raised their offer to around €17 million.

Both sides are motivated to wrap this deal up, so this minor gap in valuation should not be cause for concern for Chelsea supporters. 

