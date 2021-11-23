Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Report: Barcelona Identify Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech & Timo Werner as Alternatives to Raheem Sterling

Author:

Barcelona are eyeing moves for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in the January transfer window if they cannot sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, according to reports.

The pair have struggled for game time so far this season, both suffering with injuries early on in the season.

As per ESPN, Barcelona have identified the Chelsea pair as alternatives for Man City's Sterling.

imago1008121590h

The report states that Barcelona will look to bring them in on loan in January despite Chelsea's reluctance.

If Man City refuse to let Sterling leave, they will instead make an approach for Ziyech and Werner.

Any approach in January would be a loan move until the end of the season, with an option to buy included in a deal but not an obligation.

imago1007424686h

It was previously reported that Barcelona were considering a move for Ziyech, as several claims have suggested Chelsea would be open to letting Ziyech leave in the winter market to collect more minutes on a regular basis.

New Barcelona manager Xavi is also a huge fan of Werner, who could leave if not handed more opportunities in the starting XI at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to whether either player will depart in January, with Chelsea needing a deep squad as they compete in the Club World Cup in February.

