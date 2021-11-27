Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona Identify Chelsea's Timo Werner as Potential Transfer Target

Author:

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has been identified as a transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports. 

The Blues man only joined the club last summer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but is now believed to be attracting interest from the Catalan side. 

He has failed to secure a consistent spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI this season, with a recent injury meaning he has only just returned to action for the west London side. 

imago1008211876h

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Barcelona would be keen to bring the German in on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

With Werner having limited starts in blue, he may be able to earn more gametime in La Liga, particularly with the Spanish giants looking to strengthen their attacking options after a poor start to the season.

However, the report suggests that a move would only be able to happen if Chelsea agreed to a loan deal and they contributed to the payment of some of his wages.

Read More

New manager and club legend Xavi is believed to be keen on bringing the attacker to the club at the start of the new year.

imago1008213828h

So far this season, Werner has made 11 appearances for Chelsea scoring three goals, including one against Juventus in the 4-0 win on Tuesday night.

He was the squad's highest goal contributor last season with 28 goals and assists across all competitions.

The German international also played a key part in the Blue's Champions League success with a semi-final goal against Real Madrid.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008213192h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Identify Chelsea's Timo Werner as Potential Transfer Target

just now
imago1008210831h
News

Chelsea Offered Boost as Manchester United Provide Fitness Update Ahead of Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008209802h (2)
News

Revealed: The Latest Team News as Chelsea Face Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1008211762h (2)
News

'We Are Very Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Promising Update on Ben Chilwell

1 hour ago
imago0025181182h
News

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Honest Verdict on Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte

2 hours ago
imago1008116224h
News

'We Will Give All Our Energy' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Speaks Ahead of Manchester United Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008118828h
News

'It Was a Fantastic Journey so Far' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Reaching Chelsea Milestone

3 hours ago
imago0040582686h
News

'He Understood me as a Player' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names his Most Influential Manager at Chelsea

4 hours ago