Report: Barcelona Identify Chelsea's Timo Werner as Potential Transfer Target

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has been identified as a transfer target for Barcelona, according to reports.

The Blues man only joined the club last summer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but is now believed to be attracting interest from the Catalan side.

He has failed to secure a consistent spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI this season, with a recent injury meaning he has only just returned to action for the west London side.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Barcelona would be keen to bring the German in on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

With Werner having limited starts in blue, he may be able to earn more gametime in La Liga, particularly with the Spanish giants looking to strengthen their attacking options after a poor start to the season.

However, the report suggests that a move would only be able to happen if Chelsea agreed to a loan deal and they contributed to the payment of some of his wages.

New manager and club legend Xavi is believed to be keen on bringing the attacker to the club at the start of the new year.

So far this season, Werner has made 11 appearances for Chelsea scoring three goals, including one against Juventus in the 4-0 win on Tuesday night.

He was the squad's highest goal contributor last season with 28 goals and assists across all competitions.

The German international also played a key part in the Blue's Champions League success with a semi-final goal against Real Madrid.

