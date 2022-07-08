Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta And May Look To Swap Players To Lower Fee

Having long been rumored to move for both Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, Barcelona may resort to offering players as a way to bring down the price.

With well-documented financial issues, Barcelona are having to be creative in the market this summer. According to recent reports, they are contemplating offering players such as Sergino Dest and Memphis Depay to Chelsea during negotiations for Alonso and Azpilicueta.

A report by MailSport claims that Barcelona are still pursuing the Chelsea duo in a bid to revamp their defense. The Spanish side have been reluctant to meet the asking price for the two players, given their current financial situation.

MailSport reported that, as a way to smooth negotiations with the Blues, Barcelona is looking to offer players in order to lower the price of Alonso and Azpi. The article mentions Sergino Dest and Memphis Depay, though there are other candidates for this as well.

It is uncertain if Chelsea are interested in either of these two players. Dest could be a serviceable backup for Reece James and Depay would be able to play across Thomas Tuchel's frontline, but it is unknown if the German would be enticed by either of them.

Given their inability to meet Leeds' asking price for Raphinha, it is hardly a surprise their pursuits of Alonso and Azpilicueta are being drawn out. Chelsea will have to decide if they are willing to accept players as a form of payment from Barcelona.

