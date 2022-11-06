Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea have been interested in Josko Gvardiol for a long time now, and are expected to still be at the bidding table in either January or the summer to try and pry the Croatian away from RB Leipzig.

The Blue's are already in negotiations to sign his team-mate Christopher Nkunku, and reports have suggested Chelsea are also negotiating to sign Josko Gvardiol at the same time.

The deal however is not wrapped up, and Barcelona are reportedly set to provide some competition for Chelsea if they really want to sign Gvardiol.

Barcelona have interest in Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who is also a massive target for Chelsea.

Chelsea had a bid rejected in the summer for Gvardiol by Leipzig, but are still interested in signing the player and haven't been turned off by Leipzig declining the summer offer.

Gvardiol is set to leave Leipzig in either January or the summer, most likely the summer, and Chelsea are one of the clubs in the race for his signature.

Chelsea are in the race to sign Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Reports have suggested that the club are already in negotiations to sign the Croatian, but will certainly have to be wary of the interest from Barcelona. The club are not in the best state at the moment, but always have that pull.

Gvardiol will leave Leipzig, and Chelsea will have to make sure they are the club he signs for.

